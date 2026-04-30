The group posted strong revenue growth, although disappointed on certain key metrics and raised its investment forecasts, putting pressure on its share price.

Meta reported mixed quarterly results, with revenue of $56.3bn, up 33% y-o-y and exceeding the $55.45bn expected by analysts. Despite this performance, the market penalized the stock due to signals deemed less favorable, particularly regarding audience metrics and the investment trajectory. The group also announced capex of $19.84bn for the quarter, below expectations but accompanied by an increase in its annual targets. The stock fell by over 5% in extended trading.



Meta now forecasts capex between $125bn and $145bn for the year, compared to a previous range of $115bn to $135bn, citing rising component costs and the expansion of its data center capacity. Meanwhile, the number of daily active users reached 3.56 billion, a 4% increase y-o-y, although short of the 3.62 billion expected. The group cited internet access disruptions in Iran and restrictions in Russia to explain this relative shortfall.



In this context, Meta continues its strategic pivot towards artificial intelligence, with significant investments such as the $14.3bn committed to Scale AI and the development of its Meta Superintelligence Labs division. The launch of the Muse Spark model marks a key milestone, although investors remain focused on monetization prospects. Alongside this, the company is trying to contain costs by reducing its workforce by about 10% and freezing certain hires, within an environment marked by increased competition and economic uncertainties.