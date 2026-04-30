In a world marked by rising climatic, cyber and geopolitical risks, Munich Re remains unperturbed. The global leader in reinsurance views risk as a source of profit.

Founded in 1880, the group is one of the few players structuring the global reinsurance market alongside Swiss Re and Hannover Re. Its role? To insure the insurers. When a natural disaster or industrial loss exceeds an insurer's capacity, Munich Re steps in.

The company is organized around two pillars: reinsurance (70% of premiums) and ERGO, its direct insurance subsidiary. Added to this is "Global Specialty Insurance," its new segment dedicated to niche risks (cyber, aviation, space) which is gaining momentum.

Enduring Excellence

The group has recently completed its "Ambition 2025" cycle with a flawless performance. It posted record net result of €6.1bn, exceeding its targets for the fifth consecutive year. For 2026, management is setting the bar even higher with its "Ambition 2030" plan, which targets net profit of €6.3bn.

The group is benefiting from a "hard" reinsurance market. Faced with the increase in natural disasters and cyber risks, insurers are forced to accept price hikes to secure their coverage. Munich Re, thanks to its dominant position, dictates its terms. This discipline is reflected in a combined ratio (claims/premiums) of around 74%, one of the best in the industry.

The New Course

The launch of the "Ambition 2030" plan marks a new acceleration. The objective is to maintain its ROE above 18%. To achieve this, the German giant is relying on several levers.

On one hand, a more favorable interest rate environment. With a portfolio yield expected above 3.5%, the group is fully benefiting from its financial investments.

On the other hand, Munich Re is not limited to reinsurance. Its "ERGO" subsidiary, once a weak point, has become a more stable and less volatile source of income (targeting €900m in profits).

The "Dividend King"

This year, the group confirms its status as a "dividend king" with a payout of €24 per share. This is supplemented by a €2.25bn share buyback program.

This policy is sustainable. With a solvency ratio of 298%, Munich Re has a capital surplus that allows for a payout ratio of over 80%.

What About the Risks?

But it is not all smooth sailing. The group generates 29% of its revenue in dollars, which mechanically weighs on results in euros. This explains the decline in reinsurance revenue in 2025, despite robust business.

Climate change also constitutes a risk, but it is a double-edged sword. It supports prices as long as claims remain within norms. An excessive frequency of disasters in 2026 would weigh on profitability. Furthermore, American "social inflation" (the cost of legal litigation) requires the group to remain vigilant.

Buying Peace of Mind

Despite the share price being near its historical highs, Munich Re is not particularly expensive. With a P/E multiple that remains reasonable, the stock offers a rare combination of yield and resilience. A high-yield bond of sorts.