North Atlantic Energies to record asset impairment for 2025

North Atlantic Energies has announced that it expects to recognize an impairment charge on industrial assets of approximately 206 million euros in its 2025 annual accounts, primarily resulting from an increase in its cost of capital, in accordance with IAS 36.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Since the acquisition in late November 2025 of the 82.89% majority stake held by ExxonMobil in Esso SAS, North Atlantic Energies has been operating as an independent refiner and is no longer integrated into a global oil major.



The size of its balance sheet was also significantly reduced following dividend and reserve distributions prior to the acquisition, leading to higher financing costs. Consequently, the company expects to record an impairment of industrial assets amounting to approximately 206 million euros for 2025.



This impairment takes into account assumptions of long-term cash flow improvements related to optimization plans at the Gravenchon refinery, but does not include impacts resulting from the current international market situation and the subsequent extreme volatility.



Despite margin indicators derived from public data, North Atlantic Energies anticipates that more restrictive crude oil supply conditions for independent refiners will persist through the coming months of 2026.