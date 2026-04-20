Since the acquisition in late November 2025 of the 82.89% majority stake held by ExxonMobil in Esso SAS, North Atlantic Energies has been operating as an independent refiner and is no longer integrated into a global oil major.

The size of its balance sheet was also significantly reduced following dividend and reserve distributions prior to the acquisition, leading to higher financing costs. Consequently, the company expects to record an impairment of industrial assets amounting to approximately 206 million euros for 2025.

This impairment takes into account assumptions of long-term cash flow improvements related to optimization plans at the Gravenchon refinery, but does not include impacts resulting from the current international market situation and the subsequent extreme volatility.

Despite margin indicators derived from public data, North Atlantic Energies anticipates that more restrictive crude oil supply conditions for independent refiners will persist through the coming months of 2026.