The software specialist, now a Wall Street bellwether, has delivered exceptionally strong results alongside an ambitious guidance hike. Despite this, the stock fell nearly 6% in intraday trading, weighed on by a valuation increasingly seen as unsustainable, along with slightly disappointing growth in the US commercial segment.

Palantir has had a remarkable start to FY 2026, confirming the exceptional momentum currently surrounding artificial intelligence players. As Wedbush analyst Dan Ives points out, the company "delivered an excellent first quarter of 2026 with total revenue of $1.63bn, up 85% y-o-y, and 16% sequentially, significantly beating analyst expectations of $1.54bn, as well as the company's own guidance range." This performance represents the highest annual growth rate ever achieved by the group, which also issued the best guidance revision in its history.



According to Wedbush, this momentum is driven by the "unprecedented competitive advantage of its AIP solution, which continues to gain traction with both corporate and public sector clients, with US demand now significantly outstripping supply." This reinforces the positive medium-term outlook held by many brokers, even as some highlight areas of vulnerability.



Among them is Brent Thill, analyst at Jefferies, who maintains a "Buy" rating on the stock, with a target price of $70, while warning of an excessive valuation. "Even assuming revenue of approximately $12bn for FY 2027, the stock is trading at around 31x estimated sales, which we consider high," he notes.



Conversely, Bank of America takes a more constructive view, maintaining a Buy rating and a target price of $255. The broker believes that despite concerns regarding competition from major AI labs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, or Meta, Palantir is positioned in a complementary segment. "The AIP, Ontology, Foundry, and Apollo platforms provide the necessary infrastructure to transform model capabilities into actionable, auditable, and scalable results," the analysts emphasize, seeing this approach as a sustainable growth lever as enterprises structure their AI usage.



At Citi, Tyler Radke also maintains a Buy rating with a target price of $225, while pointing out a soft spot in the release. "The US government segment grew by 18 points, while the commercial segment posted 133% year-over-year growth, slightly below our expectations," he notes. Nevertheless, the broker remains confident, believing that AI demand continues to accelerate in the United States and that the group's sales strategy, based on functional evaluation, continues to attract customers, thereby supporting some of the highest revenue growth in the sector.