The payments group is embarking on a reorganization and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive efficiency amid mounting pressure on profitability.

PayPal has announced a program aimed at generating over $1.5bn in savings over the next two to three years, while maintaining its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. The company recently restructured its operations into three distinct divisions to streamline its organization and clarify strategic priorities. This transformation is accompanied by an increased reliance on artificial intelligence and automation to optimize operations.



The realized savings are expected to be partially reinvested to support growth and navigate an uncertain environment. For 2026, PayPal projects adjusted EPS to be flat to slightly down compared to the $5.31 recorded the previous year, in line with market expectations. For the current quarter, however, the group anticipates a decline of approximately 9% in adjusted profit, a sharper drop than analysts had projected.



Q1 adjusted EPS reached $1.34, beating expectations, while revenue grew by 7% to $8.35bn. Despite these solid results, the stock tumbled nearly 8% during trading and is down approximately 21% YTD, reflecting investor concerns regarding the group's outlook.