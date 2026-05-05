PayPal has announced a program aimed at generating over $1.5bn in savings over the next two to three years, while maintaining its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. The company recently restructured its operations into three distinct divisions to streamline its organization and clarify strategic priorities. This transformation is accompanied by an increased reliance on artificial intelligence and automation to optimize operations.
The realized savings are expected to be partially reinvested to support growth and navigate an uncertain environment. For 2026, PayPal projects adjusted EPS to be flat to slightly down compared to the $5.31 recorded the previous year, in line with market expectations. For the current quarter, however, the group anticipates a decline of approximately 9% in adjusted profit, a sharper drop than analysts had projected.
Q1 adjusted EPS reached $1.34, beating expectations, while revenue grew by 7% to $8.35bn. Despite these solid results, the stock tumbled nearly 8% during trading and is down approximately 21% YTD, reflecting investor concerns regarding the group's outlook.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is one of the main global providers of online payment services. The company enables individuals and professionals to purchase and to sell goods and services, as well as make transfers and withdrawals. PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform equipped with solutions (Paypal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree brands) designed to facilitate safeguarded payments via merchant websites, mobile payment devices, and through shops. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows:
- revenues from transactions (90.7%);
- revenues from value-added services (9.3%).
At the end of 2024, PayPal Holdings, Inc. has 434 million active accounts.
The United States accounts for 57.5% of net sales.
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