Pluxee completes share buyback program and reduces share capital

Employee benefits specialist Pluxee has announced the completion of its share buyback program launched in late 2025. The operation, characterized by the cancellation of a significant portion of the acquired shares, is part of a broader strategy focused on shareholder returns and capital optimization.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/11/2026 at 12:19 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Rigorous execution over six months



Initiated on October 31, 2025, the share buyback program concluded on May 8, 2026. In total, the group repurchased 8,347,225 of its own shares for an aggregate amount of 100 million euros. The average acquisition price per share stood at 11.98 EUR.



Massive cancellation of shares



In line with its objectives to reduce share capital, Pluxee has decided to cancel 5,843,058 treasury shares. The remaining balance of the repurchased shares will be held to meet the group's future obligations, particularly regarding its performance share plans.



An optimized capital structure



Following this cancellation, which will take effect no later than August 31, 2026, Pluxee's share capital will consist of 141,331,634 ordinary shares.



Management has presented this operation as evidence of its disciplined approach to capital allocation. It also reflects management's confidence in the group's ability to generate sustainable value creation for its shareholders.