Rigorous execution over six months

Initiated on October 31, 2025, the share buyback program concluded on May 8, 2026. In total, the group repurchased 8,347,225 of its own shares for an aggregate amount of 100 million euros. The average acquisition price per share stood at 11.98 EUR.

Massive cancellation of shares

In line with its objectives to reduce share capital, Pluxee has decided to cancel 5,843,058 treasury shares. The remaining balance of the repurchased shares will be held to meet the group's future obligations, particularly regarding its performance share plans.

An optimized capital structure

Following this cancellation, which will take effect no later than August 31, 2026, Pluxee's share capital will consist of 141,331,634 ordinary shares.

Management has presented this operation as evidence of its disciplined approach to capital allocation. It also reflects management's confidence in the group's ability to generate sustainable value creation for its shareholders.