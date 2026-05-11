Pluxee completes share buyback program and reduces share capital
Employee benefits specialist Pluxee has announced the completion of its share buyback program launched in late 2025. The operation, characterized by the cancellation of a significant portion of the acquired shares, is part of a broader strategy focused on shareholder returns and capital optimization.
Initiated on October 31, 2025, the share buyback program concluded on May 8, 2026. In total, the group repurchased 8,347,225 of its own shares for an aggregate amount of 100 million euros. The average acquisition price per share stood at 11.98 EUR.
Massive cancellation of shares
In line with its objectives to reduce share capital, Pluxee has decided to cancel 5,843,058 treasury shares. The remaining balance of the repurchased shares will be held to meet the group's future obligations, particularly regarding its performance share plans.
An optimized capital structure
Following this cancellation, which will take effect no later than August 31, 2026, Pluxee's share capital will consist of 141,331,634 ordinary shares.
Management has presented this operation as evidence of its disciplined approach to capital allocation. It also reflects management's confidence in the group's ability to generate sustainable value creation for its shareholders.
Pluxee N.V. is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee N.V. helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-?being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee N.V. acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, more than 37 million consumers and more than 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee N.V. is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-?being at work for employees, and protecting the planet.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.