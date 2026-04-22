Quantinuum Prepares for IPO Amid Resurgent Interest

Quantinuum, the quantum computing specialist majority-owned by Honeywell, has initiated steps for a US initial public offering. The group confirmed the confidential filing of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as early as February, while the financial terms remain undisclosed for now. The company had previously reached a valuation of $10bn during a funding round in September, illustrating the growing appetite for this technological sector.

This move comes amid a gradual recovery in the IPO market, following a slowdown linked to geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, as well as a pullback in technology stocks. It also reflects intensifying competition in the field of quantum computing, which is considered strategic for solving complex problems at speeds far exceeding those of traditional supercomputers. Several major corporations, including Airbus, BMW Group, and HSBC, are among Quantinuum's clients.



Established in 2021 following the merger of Honeywell's quantum business with Cambridge Quantum, the company offers integrated solutions in this emerging field. It is chaired by Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, and led by Rajeeb Hazra, a former Intel executive. This upcoming IPO could represent a key milestone in Quantinuum's development and in the structuring of the quantum computing market.