The offering comprises a 1,000 million euro tranche maturing in May 2029 with a 3.000% annual coupon, alongside two tranches of 650 million euros each, maturing in May 2033 and May 2037, with annual coupons of 3.375% and 3.750% respectively.

Citigroup, HSBC, and JP Morgan acted as Global Coordinators. They also served as joint bookrunners alongside Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, and Unicredit.