Sanofi prices 2.3 billion euro bond issue

Sanofi has announced the successful pricing of a three-tranche fixed-rate bond offering totaling 2.3 billion euros under its Euro Medium Term Note program. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/27/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The offering comprises a 1,000 million euro tranche maturing in May 2029 with a 3.000% annual coupon, alongside two tranches of 650 million euros each, maturing in May 2033 and May 2037, with annual coupons of 3.375% and 3.750% respectively.



Citigroup, HSBC, and JP Morgan acted as Global Coordinators. They also served as joint bookrunners alongside Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, and Unicredit.