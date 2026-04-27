Sanofi has announced the successful pricing of a three-tranche fixed-rate bond offering totaling 2.3 billion euros under its Euro Medium Term Note program. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The offering comprises a 1,000 million euro tranche maturing in May 2029 with a 3.000% annual coupon, alongside two tranches of 650 million euros each, maturing in May 2033 and May 2037, with annual coupons of 3.375% and 3.750% respectively.
Citigroup, HSBC, and JP Morgan acted as Global Coordinators. They also served as joint bookrunners alongside Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, and Unicredit.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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