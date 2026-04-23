At constant exchange rates, these financial aggregates all posted double-digit growth: +13.6% for net sales, +10.9% for business operating income, +11.1% for business net income, and +14% for business EPS.

Geographically, the United States served as the primary growth engine during the first three months of the year, with sales surging 26.2% to 5.289 billion euros at constant exchange rates. In Europe, sales rose 5.9% to 2.163 billion euros, while the Rest of the World remained virtually flat at +0.2% (3.057 billion euros), weighed down by a 2.1% decline in China to 649 million euros.

On the product front, Sanofi reported that sales of new Pharma launches jumped 49.6% to 1.2 billion euros, driven primarily by Ayvakit, ALTUVIIIO, and Sarclisa. Sales of the group's flagship treatment, Dupixent, soared 30.8% to 4.2 billion euros, accounting for nearly 40% of total group revenue.

Finally, the full-year outlook was reaffirmed: at constant exchange rates, net sales are expected to grow in the high single-digit range, while business EPS is projected to grow slightly ahead of sales, delivering profitable growth.