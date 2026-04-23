Sanofi reports across-the-board growth in first-quarter financial metrics
The French pharmaceutical giant delivered a robust start to the year, with revenues climbing 6.2% to 10.509 billion euros. Business operating income rose 2.2% to 2.967 billion euros, while business net income increased 2.4% to 2.264 billion euros. Finally, business earnings per share (EPS) grew by 5% to 1.88 euros.
At constant exchange rates, these financial aggregates all posted double-digit growth: +13.6% for net sales, +10.9% for business operating income, +11.1% for business net income, and +14% for business EPS.
Geographically, the United States served as the primary growth engine during the first three months of the year, with sales surging 26.2% to 5.289 billion euros at constant exchange rates. In Europe, sales rose 5.9% to 2.163 billion euros, while the Rest of the World remained virtually flat at +0.2% (3.057 billion euros), weighed down by a 2.1% decline in China to 649 million euros.
On the product front, Sanofi reported that sales of new Pharma launches jumped 49.6% to 1.2 billion euros, driven primarily by Ayvakit, ALTUVIIIO, and Sarclisa. Sales of the group's flagship treatment, Dupixent, soared 30.8% to 4.2 billion euros, accounting for nearly 40% of total group revenue.
Finally, the full-year outlook was reaffirmed: at constant exchange rates, net sales are expected to grow in the high single-digit range, while business EPS is projected to grow slightly ahead of sales, delivering profitable growth.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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