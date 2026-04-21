ServiceNow: Under Pressure, at the Dawn of a New Cycle?
ServiceNow is navigating a period of turbulence, much like the rest of its sector and the SaaS business model as a whole. At this stage, the company is still posting high growth, solid execution and undiminished technological ambition. However, the debate has shifted. It is no longer just about the group's ability to sell more software to large enterprises. Things now center on a more fundamental question: in a world shaped by generative AI, and subsequently by agentic AI, will major workflow platforms be strengthened by this transition or gradually bypassed by it? ServiceNow's entire recent stockmarket narrative hinges on this tension. We analyze the ins and outs of this dynamic and why we have decided in favor of ServiceNow, which now joins our US selection.
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Surperformance is Buy on SERVICENOW, INC. since 2026-04-16
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ServiceNow, Inc. is specialized in the development of digital workflow solutions. The group delivers applications to automate the IT operations of companies, optimize employee workflows, improve business processes, etc.
Net sales by revenue source are divided between sales of subscriptions (97%) and professional services (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (62.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (25.6%) and other (11.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.