ServiceNow: Under Pressure, at the Dawn of a New Cycle? ServiceNow is navigating a period of turbulence, much like the rest of its sector and the SaaS business model as a whole. At this stage, the company is still posting high growth, solid execution and undiminished technological ambition. However, the debate has shifted. It is no longer just about the group's ability to sell more software to large enterprises. Things now center on a more fundamental question: in a world shaped by generative AI, and subsequently by agentic AI, will major workflow platforms be strengthened by this transition or gradually bypassed by it? ServiceNow's entire recent stockmarket narrative hinges on this tension. We analyze the ins and outs of this dynamic and why we have decided in favor of ServiceNow, which now joins our US selection. Tommy Douziech Published on 04/21/2026 at 11:00 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on SERVICENOW, INC. since 2026-04-16 .