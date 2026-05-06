SNCF Réseau awards Eiffage contract for Amiens - Laon line infrastructure

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/06/2026 at 11:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SNCF Réseau has announced that the contract for the construction of crossing structures on the Amiens - Laon line has been awarded to Eiffage.



The contract spans three and a half years and is valued at over 70 million euros.



To accommodate the future Seine-Nord Europe Canal, the Amiens - Laon railway line must be rerouted, involving 3,000 meters of double track.



The scope of work includes the construction of a 908-meter railway bridge and the creation of a 77-meter span 'Warren' type railway viaduct.



Eiffage Génie Civil, acting as lead contractor, will handle the primary infrastructure, earthworks, and concrete structures. Eiffage Métal will provide expertise for the Warren-style steel structures and composite bridges, while Eiffage Rail will be responsible for installing the double track and rail connections.



Key upcoming milestones include the start of construction in 2027, followed by the commissioning of the new Amiens - Laon connection in February 2029.