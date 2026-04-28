These miniature, ultra-low-power sensors, compatible with microcontrollers, are designed for wearables, augmented reality headsets, smart glasses, and intelligent IoT devices.
The release by the Franco-Italian group allows customers to begin designing next-generation, ultra-low-power smart vision devices today.
'These new sensors help our customers create more intuitive and responsive experiences, extend battery life, and integrate embedded vision and edge AI into everyday objects,' according to STMicro.
The VD55G4 (monochrome) and VD65G4 (RGB color) image sensors are produced on 300mm wafers using a 65nm / 40nm 3D stacked architecture, utilizing an in-house process, and are manufactured at ST's Crolles facility.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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