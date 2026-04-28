STMicro launches two new image sensors for personal electronics

STMicroelectronics has announced that its VD55G4 (monochrome) and VD65G4 (RGB color) global shutter image sensors, part of its BrightSense portfolio, are now available to early adopters.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 02:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These miniature, ultra-low-power sensors, compatible with microcontrollers, are designed for wearables, augmented reality headsets, smart glasses, and intelligent IoT devices.



The release by the Franco-Italian group allows customers to begin designing next-generation, ultra-low-power smart vision devices today.



'These new sensors help our customers create more intuitive and responsive experiences, extend battery life, and integrate embedded vision and edge AI into everyday objects,' according to STMicro.



The VD55G4 (monochrome) and VD65G4 (RGB color) image sensors are produced on 300mm wafers using a 65nm / 40nm 3D stacked architecture, utilizing an in-house process, and are manufactured at ST's Crolles facility.