Theraclion launches 12.48 million unit rights issue

The company specializing in the development of Sonovein, a robotic platform for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), has announced the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction, totaling 5.99 million euros, involves the issuance of 12.48 million shares with warrants attached (ABSA) at a unit price of 0.48 EUR. This price corresponds to the volume-weighted average price over the last ten trading sessions. It represents a nominal discount of 3.52% relative to the closing price on April 17, 2026, and 8.60% when including the theoretical value of the warrant, based on a subscription ratio of 7 units for every 34 existing shares.



The subscription period for the units will run from April 24 to May 6, 2026, inclusive.