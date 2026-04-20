The transaction, totaling 5.99 million euros, involves the issuance of 12.48 million shares with warrants attached (ABSA) at a unit price of 0.48 EUR. This price corresponds to the volume-weighted average price over the last ten trading sessions. It represents a nominal discount of 3.52% relative to the closing price on April 17, 2026, and 8.60% when including the theoretical value of the warrant, based on a subscription ratio of 7 units for every 34 existing shares.
The subscription period for the units will run from April 24 to May 6, 2026, inclusive.
Theraclion launches 12.48 million unit rights issue
The company specializing in the development of Sonovein, a robotic platform for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), has announced the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights.
Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:34 am EDT
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