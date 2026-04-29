Investors have taken some of the heat out of overextended AI stocks. For now, this looks like a breather for the Nasdaq, which fell 1% yesterday, while the Dow Jones went nowhere. Europe, meanwhile, remains bogged down in the Middle East morass, with its sixth decline in seven sessions. Before Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta report after the close, we will get the final Fed monetary policy decision of the Jerome Powell era.

I searched in vain for a link between 29 April and Powell, hoping to find something amusing to say this morning, but came up empty. Other than the fact that Andre Agassi turns 56 today: a once-hairy tennis player who later went bald and recently started selling frying pans. Powell's favourite sport is not tennis. It is probably boxing: he is both Fed chairman and Donald Trump's preferred punchbag.

Any self-respecting media organisation keeps its obituary files up to date, ready to be pulled out at speed when a public figure shuffles off. In finance, I imagine the obits for Warren Buffett, George Soros and Carl Icahn are guarded particularly closely. In short, the time has come to write Jerome Powell's, even if he will remain in office for a few more days in May before being replaced by Kevin Warsh. At MarketScreener, his obituary was supplied by a certain Donald T., making his first contribution to us. Here is what he sent in: “Jerome Powell is leaving us as he lived: too late. A weak man, frankly, TOTALLY USELESS and behind the curve on everything. Everybody knows it. He was running the Fed, a HUGE job, and what did he do with it? Mistakes, mistakes and more mistakes. Interest rates, a DISASTER. Inflation? Out of control for years. Covid, the war in Iran, purchasing power, Bad Bunny at the Superbowl? All HIS FAULT. The great President Donald Trump had left him a perfect economy, the best in history, and he managed to ruin it. He listened to nobody and especially not to Donald Trump, which is a serious mistake. The president appointed the guy, and he was supposed to listen to him. Got that, Kevin?”

At his final meeting as head of the world's most powerful central bank, Powell is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The inflationary impact of the war in Iran has strengthened the Fed's wait-and-see stance. At the press conference, the soon-to-be former chairman is likely to emphasise the institution's independence. He will also be asked about his future as a governor, since the end of his chairmanship does not necessarily mean he will leave the board. From the market's perspective, today's monetary policy decision is not a turning point: investors understand that inflation rules out immediate rate cuts, and they are willing to live with that as long as the US economy shows no signs of weakness.

Away from the Fed meeting, with the rate decision due at 7pm BST and the press conference from 7:30pm, the day will be dominated by an avalanche of corporate earnings in three waves. First in Europe before the open, with a host of heavyweight names reporting. Then in the United States before Wall Street opens, between 11:00 and 2pm BST, for the more traditional parts of the economy. Finally, after the US close, come the tech stocks, including the four giants mentioned above. By the end of the day, investors should have a clearer picture of the upside and downside of AI, as well as the oil shock.

Yesterday, the AI trade took a knock after the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI is currently falling short of its user and revenue targets. The revelation matters because the sector's frenzy rests on the belief that huge sums must be poured into the infrastructure underpinning AI companies, even if those companies burn through mountains of cash for years, because they are tomorrow's technology oligopolies. If OpenAI and its peers fail to hit the targets on which they persuaded their backers to fund them, the economics look rather different, and confidence starts to fray. That said, the tailwind behind AI remains powerful, so there is no guarantee that this scoop will survive the market's appetite for risk.

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump said Iran appeared close to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He is then said to have told advisers to prepare for a prolonged blockade of the strait. I have no idea what to make of the clash between those two pieces of information. In any case, oil remains elevated, with Brent for June delivery at $111 a barrel. The announcement that the United Arab Emirates is leaving OPEC landed like a bombshell for the cartel yesterday, but did not cause major turbulence in crude prices.

In Asia-Pacific, the Japanese market is closed for the start of the spring Golden Week holiday. Hong Kong and India are up more than 1%, but the picture is more mixed elsewhere. South Korea is up 0.8%, while Australia and Taiwan are down by 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. European futures are uncertain. National indices will be heavily influenced by results from large-cap companies.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the annual and monthly inflation rates along with the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI in Australia; housing starts in Japan; preliminary inflation rates in Spain; consumer and business confidence in Italy; economic sentiment in the Euro Area; consumer and business confidence in Spain; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, building permits, housing starts, durable goods orders, goods trade balance, wholesale and retail inventories, as well as the Fed's interest rate decision and press conference; in Canada, the BoC's interest rate decision, monetary policy report, and press conference; EIA crude oil and gasoline stocks in the United States. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,593.49

: US$4,593.49 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$104.63

: US$104.63 United States 10 years : 4.35%

: 4.35% BITCOIN: US$77,224.9

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