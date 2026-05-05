UBS maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of 29 euros, following first-quarter results that the analyst described as being in line with expectations.
UBS considers Q1 2026 revenue to be consistent with forecasts and notes that the full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged.
'Latin America performed particularly well, and commercial momentum improved sequentially following a weaker fourth quarter in 2025,' the research firm stated.
The group expects annual organic revenue growth to be slightly lower than in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins showing slight improvement. Free cash flow is projected to grow at a 'mid-single digit' rate, while diluted current net income per share is expected to see 'high-single digit' growth.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had more than 480 production and distribution centers worldwide.
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