Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of April 14, it has crossed above the 5% threshold of Valeo's voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 15,993,255 Valeo shares representing the same number of voting rights, equivalent to 6.51% of the capital and 5.79% of the voting rights of the automotive supplier.