Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of April 14, it has crossed above the 5% threshold of Valeo's voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.
The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 15,993,255 Valeo shares representing the same number of voting rights, equivalent to 6.51% of the capital and 5.79% of the voting rights of the automotive supplier.
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2025 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.3%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.9%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.7%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.1%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.2% of net sales.
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.5%), Germany (10.9%), Europe and Africa (25.9%), the United States and Mexico (18.1%), the Americas (0.9%), China (15.9%) and Asia (13.8%).
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