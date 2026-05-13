Valneva in the green despite guidance cut and restructuring

After opening sharply lower, Valneva shares recovered (+1.38% to 2.565 euros). This comes despite the group reporting quarterly results that missed estimates and lowering several of its full-year financial targets.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/13/2026 at 05:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

During the first three months of the year, the vaccine specialist generated revenue of 30.9 million euros, a 37.2% decline. This heavy drop is primarily explained by the discontinuation of third-party product distribution, shifts in the delivery schedule to the U.S. Department of Defense, a change of distributor in Germany, and the recording of one-off sales of two products due to outbreaks in the first quarter of 2025, which did not recur in 2026.



Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, fell from -0.6 million to -18.2 million euros.



Concurrently, the net loss widened significantly from 9.2 million to 32.1 million euros, driven by weaker sales during the first three months of the 2026 fiscal year.



According to Stifel, these results missed expectations at both the top-line and EBITDA levels.



Guidance and analyst views



Regarding its targets, Valneva is now aiming for product sales between 135 million and 150 million euros for the full year, compared to the previous range of 145 million to 160 million euros. Total revenue is now expected to land between 145 million and 160 million euros, down from the earlier forecast of 155 million to 170 million euros. Furthermore, the company presented a new restructuring plan for its operations, which will involve a 10% to 15% reduction in its global workforce and is expected to lead to a significant reduction of approximately 25% to 35% in operating expenses by 2026.



In light of these figures, Stifel decided to lower its price target from 8.50 to 7.50 euros while maintaining a 'buy' rating. Analysts remain confident in the U.S. health authorities' approval of VLA15 (a Lyme disease vaccine candidate), a catalyst they believe is not yet priced in.



At Portzamparc, the downward revision of targets is attributed to unfavorable trends in travel vaccines linked to the geopolitical context. Analysts are forecasting 136 million euros in product sales this year, at the lower end of the company's guidance range. They also believe the announced restructuring plan is necessary and confirms that Valneva 'absolutely needs a major commercial catalyst'. The price target is also lowered from 5.60 to 4.80 euros, with a 'buy' recommendation.