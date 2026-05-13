Aramis Group: Bernstein downgrades from outperform to market perform with a price target lowered from 9 to 6 EUR.

Kering: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from 300 to 285 EUR.

Medincell: Evercore ISI remains at outperform with a price target raised from 36 to 43 EUR.

Valneva: Stifel maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from 8.50 EUR to 7.50 EUR.

Worldline: Jefferies resumes coverage with a buy rating and a price target of 0.40 EUR.