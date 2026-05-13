French Analyst Ratings: Aramis and Valneva penalized following profit warnings

A limited selection this morning, featuring several midcaps. Among them, Worldline, where Jefferies resumes coverage with a buy rating, considering that 'doubts regarding the company's sustainability have been dispelled following asset disposals and the capital increase'.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/13/2026 at 02:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Aramis Group: Bernstein downgrades from outperform to market perform with a price target lowered from 9 to 6 EUR.



Kering: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from 300 to 285 EUR.



Medincell: Evercore ISI remains at outperform with a price target raised from 36 to 43 EUR.



Valneva: Stifel maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from 8.50 EUR to 7.50 EUR.



Worldline: Jefferies resumes coverage with a buy rating and a price target of 0.40 EUR.