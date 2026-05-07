Viel & Cie posts double-digit revenue growth in Q1

Viel & Cie shares edged up 1% following the announcement of robust top-line growth for the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenue reached EUR 364.8 million, up 10.5% at current exchange rates and 18.5% on a constant currency basis.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/07/2026 at 04:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Currency fluctuations have had a significant impact at the start of the year on the conversion into euros of the group's international operations,' the financial services specialist noted to explain the variance.



Its interdealer broking subsidiary, Compagnie Financière Tradition, reported revenue of EUR 342.7 million for the first three months of 2026, while its French online brokerage arm, Bourse Direct, recorded EUR 22.1 million, representing increases of 10% and 18.2% respectively.



As a reminder, in addition to these two core businesses, Viel & Cie holds a 40% equity-accounted stake in Swiss Life Banque Privée, which operates in the French private wealth management sector.