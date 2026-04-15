Vinpai: Losses widen in 2025 despite revenue growth

In 2025, the group reported revenue of 10.2 million euros, up 12% compared to 2024. The food industry, the primary driver of this growth, accounted for 91% of total sales, while cosmetics and nutraceuticals represented 9%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/15/2026 at 02:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company continued its expansion in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, where revenue rose by more than 31% year-on-year to 6.1 million euros. Conversely, sales remained flat in other regions. This limited growth is attributed to a generally unfavorable environment characterized by significant pricing pressure.



As of December 31, 2025, the order backlog stood at 4.1 million euros, compared to 3.8 million euros a year earlier. This trend reflects a gradual recovery in commercial activity during the fourth quarter, following three sluggish quarters.



EBITDA came in at -1.5 million euros in 2025, compared to -1.8 million euros in 2024.



Overall, the net result stood at -4.9 million euros as of December 31, 2025, compared to -2.9 million euros in 2024. This deterioration is mainly attributable to an increase in financial provisions.



Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 0.5 million euros as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.7 million euros a year earlier.



Vinpai is now fully integrated into the CAMLIN Fine Science Limited group organization. Sales growth will be driven by two key pillars: the accelerated rollout across the group's sales forces and the distribution, in Europe and Africa, of complementary products from other CAMLIN production sites.



The group will release its first-quarter revenue on April 25, 2026, after market close.