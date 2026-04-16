Plastering his name everywhere was his obsession as a real estate developer. He has now brought that same ambition to the White House.

In the midst of a war in Iran, Donald Trump has not lost sight of his priorities. Chief among them is his desire to leave his mark on Washington.

On Friday, plans for a 250-foot (76-meter) arch were unveiled. The monument is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, yet many commentators are already dubbing it the "Trump Arch."

The structure will be situated between the Lincoln Memorial and the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the military necropolis where approximately 430,000 people are laid to rest. The arch will feature four gilded lion statues and two phrases from the Pledge of Allegiance on each face: "ONE NATION UNDER GOD" and "LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL."

In recent months, Donald Trump has already ordered the demolition of the White House East Wing to make way for a massive ballroom. Prior to this, several rooms in the White House were renovated in the signature style of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence. Outside, a portrait gallery has been added, while the Rose Garden has been entirely paved over.

Donald Trump has also renamed the Kennedy Center the "Trump Kennedy Center." The venue recently closed for renovations. Furthermore, in December 2025, the State Department announced that the United States Institute of Peace, headquartered in Washington, would be renamed the "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace."

In other projects released on Friday, the Trump administration also proposed painting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building white. The gray building, located next to the White House, houses numerous presidential advisors. The plan also includes a redevelopment of Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and the Capitol, featuring new roadways, pedestrian areas, different tree species, and towering American flags.

Donald Trump is currently serving his second (and final) term and will turn 80 this year. Consequently, the question of legacy has become central. Throughout his career as a real estate developer, he spent decades affixing his name to everything. He is now applying that same methodology as President of the United States.