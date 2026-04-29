Donald Trump adores the British monarchy. To the point of behaving like a king himself?

The red carpet was rolled out this week in Washington to welcome Charles III and his wife Camilla. A 4-day state visit marked by tradition, protocol, and the historic friendship between London and Washington. Upon their arrival, the royal couple was greeted by Donald and Melania Trump during an official White House ceremony, complete with national anthems and a military parade.

Yet, as he passed through the White House gates, the British monarch may have felt as though he had landed in a luxury palace in Florida.

Since Donald Trump's return to power, the American capital has undergone a form of "Trumpification." Besides him, even a king appears understated. In real estate, he used to plaster his name in giant letters across the facades of his towers. At the White House, he continues along the same lines. Several rooms have recently been renovated in the Mar-a-Lago style, featuring polished marble and imposing chandeliers.

Even public institutions are no longer exempt. Several monumental projects have emerged in Washington, including a massive 76-meter triumphal arch, already dubbed "Trump's Arch." This is a rather subtle way of reminding the world that at 80, the President seems particularly preoccupied with his legacy and how history will remember him.

The White House is also playing along. During Charles III's visit, the official account of the American presidency posted a photo of both leaders accompanied by a sober and delicate caption: "Two Kings." This was enough to shock American historians, who regularly point out that the country was built precisely to no longer have a king.

In contrast, Charles III seems almost to belong to another century. The British monarchy is based on ancient codes centered on discretion, restraint, and meticulously timed protocol. Everything is controlled and elegant. For the Windsors, scandal takes the form of a misplaced glance on a balcony. For Trump, it is generally announced with dramatic music and a post in CAPITAL LETTERS on X.

The King also took advantage of the state dinner to slip in a word about the billionaire's costly ballroom project. With British humor, he pointed out: "I am sorry to say that we British, of course, attempted our own real estate redevelopment project of the White House in 1814," alluding to the burning of the building by British troops during the war. A jab that highlights the gap between history and the branding of the real estate developer.

This visit comes in a particularly tense international context. Some observers compare it to that of his mother, Elizabeth II, after the Suez Canal crisis, one of the last periods when Anglo-American diplomatic relations were under such pressure.

The meeting nevertheless allowed for a reinstatement of the ties between the US and the UK. Both leaders notably discussed current geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East, while displaying their commitment to maintaining close cooperation on major international issues. It remains to be seen whether Charles left with strategic files or simply with the address of Trump's decorator.