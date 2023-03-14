Continental develops innovative modular platform for electrical/electronic architecture using
Zone control units serve as an interface between high-performance computers and sensors/actuators for complex software infrastructure
Joint introduction of RRAM technology for automotive
'With our new architecture solution, we are making the vehicle fit for the future. The cooperation with
Continental will be collaborating with the semiconductor manufacturer
Zone Control Units are key for the software-defined vehicle.
'With our new architecture solution, we are making the vehicle fit for the future,' says
The third generation of the AURIX microcontroller family, TC4x, offers the same scalability in terms of performance, memory and housing variants as the previous generations, AURIX TC2x and TC3x. Among other things, AURIX TC4x was designed for usage in ZCU and HPC. Further focus applications are radar, chassis and safety and powertrain/electrification.
A key element of the new microcontroller series is the RRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory) memory technology used by
'The cooperation with Continental makes it possible to bring RRAM technology into automobiles,' says
Zone Control Units: Decisive for the mobility of tomorrow
The use of powerful Zone Control Units is the next decisive step towards a software-defined vehicle. For Continental, a first major step was the development and delivery of an HPC high-performance computer for the electric vehicle models ID.3 and ID.4 from
The zone control unit platform, to be developed as part of the cooperation with
In the E/E architecture of the future, a zone control unit bundles all electronic and electrical connections in a local section of the vehicle. For instance, zone control units take over all control, data and communication management tasks in the vehicle from areas at the front right, front left and rear. Bundling the software components centrally will thereby increase cybersecurity and updatability. The AURIX TC4x product family puts a focus on state-of-the-art cybersecurity functions, developed according to the ISO/SAE 21434-certified process. Among other things, the cybersecurity concept of the AURIX TC4x supports post-quantum processes. This already strengthens protection against quantum computer attacks, which pose a threat to the cryptographic methods currently in use.
Data streams from different vehicle domains merge in the zone control units. The data will then be processed and passed on to the HPCs as the top control level via secure Ethernet connections. Conversely, the zone control units act as a coordination point for executing commands from the server level.
With its holistic 'Functional Safety' concept, the AURIX TC4x family meets the highest requirements for functional safety up to ASIL D, in accordance with the ISO26262 standard. Moreover, the AURIX TC4x family includes network accelerators ('routing accelerators') to relieve Ethernet and CAN communication, as well as latest communication functions such as 5 Gbit/s ETH, PCIe, 10 Base-T1-S and CAN-XL.
With these features, AURIX TC4x enables the next generation of software-defined vehicles and new E/E architectures. 'Our new vehicle architecture, consisting of a few powerful zone control units and high-performance computers simplifies the wiring harness substantially. It saves weight and energy,' says Tarabbia. 'Thanks to a clear division of tasks in the organized vehicle electronics, the separation of hardware and software and lastly, the necessary standardization of interfaces, the growing complexity and an almost exploding scope of software inside the vehicle can be managed in a much better way.'
