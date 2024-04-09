March Social Media Round-Up-Annual Review, International Women's Day, and a School of Science Celebration
Tuesday, April 09, 2024 - 02:30pm
March is an eventful month, with the launch of spring, the changing of the clocks, St. Patrick's Day, and more. Here at Pfizer, we had plenty occasions to mark, and all month long our leadership did just that, sharing their thoughts on International Women's Day and Employee Appreciation Day, celebrating the anniversary of our School of Science, and looking back at our recent accomplishments with the publication of our Annual Review.

Hear from our leaders themselves with our monthly social media round-up, and then see what we were up to on our corporate social channels.

Posts from our Leadership
  • CEO Albert Bourla highlights Pfizer's accomplishments in 2023 with the recently published Pfizer Annual Review and Impact Report
  • Chief People Experience Officer Payal Sahni Becher shares her gratitude for Pfizer colleagues on Employee Appreciation Day
  • CEO Albert Bourla honors the women in his life for International Women's Day
  • Chief Compliance, Quality and Risk Officer Rady Johnson celebrates Pfizer's inclusion on Ethisphere's list of World's Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year
  • CEO Albert Bourla on Pfizer's commitment to equity and combatting hate
  • Chief Oncology Officer Chris Boshoff highlights the new Pfizer Oncology organization's exciting work on the first ever Oncology Innovation Day
  • CEO Albert Bourla celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Pfizer School of Science
Posts from Pfizer's Social Channels
  • Dispelling unbelievable things that people actually believed on the "True stories of medical misinformation" series
  • In case you missed our 2023 Annual Review and 2023 Impact Report
  • Read about the impact multiple myeloma has on Oya, who is living with the disease, and his partner
  • CEO Albert Bourla discusses his approach to combatting antisemitism with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Albert Bourla Cancer Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 09 April 2024