Pfizer : March Social Media Round-Up—Annual Review, International Women’s Day, and a School of Science Celebration
April 09, 2024 at 02:51 pm EDT
Share
March Social Media Round-Up-Annual Review, International Women's Day, and a School of Science Celebration
Tuesday, April 09, 2024 - 02:30pm
Share
March is an eventful month, with the launch of spring, the changing of the clocks, St. Patrick's Day, and more. Here at Pfizer, we had plenty occasions to mark, and all month long our leadership did just that, sharing their thoughts on International Women's Day and Employee Appreciation Day, celebrating the anniversary of our School of Science, and looking back at our recent accomplishments with the publication of our Annual Review.
Hear from our leaders themselves with our monthly social media round-up, and then see what we were up to on our corporate social channels.
Posts from our Leadership
CEO Albert Bourla highlights Pfizer's accomplishments in 2023 with the recently published Pfizer Annual Review and Impact Report
Chief People Experience Officer Payal Sahni Becher shares her gratitude for Pfizer colleagues on Employee Appreciation Day
CEO Albert Bourla honors the women in his life for International Women's Day
Chief Compliance, Quality and Risk Officer Rady Johnson celebrates Pfizer's inclusion on Ethisphere's list of World's Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year
CEO Albert Bourla on Pfizer's commitment to equity and combatting hate
Chief Oncology Officer Chris Boshoff highlights the new Pfizer Oncology organization's exciting work on the first ever Oncology Innovation Day
CEO Albert Bourla celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Pfizer School of Science
Posts from Pfizer's Social Channels
Dispelling unbelievable things that people actually believed on the "True stories of medical misinformation" series
In case you missed our 2023 Annual Review and 2023 Impact Report
Read about the impact multiple myeloma has on Oya, who is living with the disease, and his partner
CEO Albert Bourla discusses his approach to combatting antisemitism with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Albert Bourla Cancer Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Recent Updates and Statements
04.05.2024 Breast CancerCancerResearch Working to "Outdo" Cancer: A Multi-Modality Approach to Accelerating the Next Generation of Cancer Breakthroughs
03.27.2024 Health EquityPartnershipsRare Diseases Pfizer Teams With Black British Choir to Bring Awareness to Sickle Cell, Rare Diseases
03.22.2024 Medicines Pfizer Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for its Novel Antibiotic Combination for the Treatment of Patients with Multidrug-Resistant Infections and Limited Treatment Options
Pfizer, Inc. is the world's leading pharmaceutical group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- primary care products (72.8%): medicines used in internal medicine, vaccines, medicines for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, antivirals, mRNA-based products, etc.;
- specialty care products (13.8%): medicines used in immunology, in hospitals and for the treatment of rare diseases, anti-inflammatory medicines, etc.;
- oncology products (12.1%);
- other (1.3%).
At the end of 2022, the group had more than 35 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (42.3%), Europe (21.9%) and other (35.8%).