    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-11 am EDT
23.36 EUR   -5.12%
02:42aRENAULT : expects higher production of semi-conductors in second half of this year
RE
02:42aRenault's Car Sales Shrink 12% in H1 Amid Chip Crisis, Russian Exit
MT
02:39aMARKETMIND : Goodbye Goldilocks
RE
Marketmind: Goodbye Goldilocks

07/12/2022 | 02:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee.

"The Goldilocks option is now off the table," Blackrock, the world's biggest asset manager, screamed in its midyear outlook, referring to the environmment which for years sustained a thriving bull market in equities and bonds.

As global central banks raise interest rates aggressively to check inflation, markets are increasingly taking the view that a recession is around the corner.

A widely watched segment of the U.S. Treasury yield curve is pushing deeper into inversion territory -- a move that is said to flag economic recession -- while analysts' expectations that corporate earnings will be higher in a year's time has tumbled to the lowest since late 2015.

Markets are also being hit by the pervasive unease about the economic outlook, with U.S. monthly inflation figures seen at a new 40-year high near 9% in June and China still struggling with COVID outbreaks.

European and U.S. stock futures are down half a percent, after a weak Asian session, while the euro still teeters on the brink of hitting parity versus the dollar for the first time in two decades. In line with the jittery backdrop, government bond prices are extending gains, while commodities, including iron ore and oil are under pressure.

And the policy boom box shows no sign of letting up on hawkish signals. Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said the lack of month-to-month improvement in the pace of price increases warrants another 0.75 percentage-point increase in interest rates this month.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets

on Tuesday:

Data corner: Germany ZEW survey, U.S. small business optimism data

Speaker's corner: ECB's Villeroy, Fed's Barkin, BoE's Bailey

Japan's yen-based import prices surge at record pace

UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic

Australia consumer sentiment slides further in July

French nationalisation of EDF set to cost more than 8 bln euros

Renault first-half sales volume slumps 30% after Russia exit

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.67055 Delayed Quote.5.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.12% 0.6731 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.35% 605 Delayed Quote.-33.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.13% 1.18226 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.18676 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.764906 Delayed Quote.9.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.76774 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.94% 9.65 Real-time Quote.-2.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.00371 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.01254 Delayed Quote.5.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012557 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.86% 105.17 Delayed Quote.37.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.61132 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
RENAULT -5.12% 23.36 Real-time Quote.-23.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.996314 Delayed Quote.11.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.45% 61.393 Delayed Quote.-13.39%
WTI -1.03% 102.032 Delayed Quote.39.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 45 461 M 45 837 M 45 837 M
Net income 2022 -750 M -756 M -756 M
Net Debt 2022 821 M 828 M 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,97x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 6 348 M 6 401 M 6 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-23.52%6 401
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%212 821
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%84 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.73%60 836
BMW AG-16.61%50 857
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.89%47 116