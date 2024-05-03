STORY: Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO Warren Buffett takes center stage in Omaha for the meeting, his 60th since he took over the company in 1965.

But he will be without his longtime friend, business partner and foil Munger, known for his laconic and acerbic comebacks to Buffett's often lengthy appraisals about Berkshire, the economy, Wall Street and life.

Speaking to Reuters' Lisa Bernhard, Mulberry said that while he expects a "quieter tone" to the meeting, the "investor-palooza" will still be "full of great information about the current state of the economy [and] about what investable ideas look like."

Among Berkshire's major investments: Apple, whose shares popped on Friday post-earnings, despite lagging iPhone sales and an artificial intelligence strategy that has yet to be unveiled.

Mulberry offered his take on the tech giant, along with Friday's key jobs report and how it may affect the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates going forward.