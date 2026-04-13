Antin displayed impeccable timing when it went public at EUR30 per share amidst the infrastructure mania of September 2021.

The market has since significantly recalibrated its expectations, perhaps disappointed by a pace of fundraising and growth that proved less frenetic than anticipated. For the Rue Saint-Honoré-based firm, the consequence has been a market capitalization divided by three since those euphoric days.

The once-fashionable infrastructure segment is now overcrowded, or at the very least a victim of its own success. Following in the footsteps of pioneers like Macquarie or Brookfield, every asset manager has rushed into the space.

Consequently, the pace of capital raising has slowed, and returns have followed suit. This is clearly reflected in Antin's accounts, which in 2025 showed declining revenue and operating profit for the first time.

The firm manages €34bn in assets, including €22bn on behalf of third parties—a figure that has doubled since 2019. In France, this places it in second position behind Ardian Infra, which has grown more slowly, yet Antin remains at a fraction of the scale of the major international players.

Another characteristic of Antin is its razor-thin free float—barely 16% of capital—as the management team and the shareholder group acting in concert still control the vast majority of the equity.

It is noteworthy that the insiders did not use the IPO to offload their holdings, nor did they do so three years later when an initial post-lock-up window of opportunity opened in September 2024.

They will, however, have the option to sell half of their shares in September 2026, which would likely be in the company's best interest, particularly if this milestone were achieved alongside a successful fundraising round.

In the race for scale that characterizes the asset management industry, time is now working against second- and third-tier players who fail to meet the requirements of large institutional investors.

For Antin, the stars must align in 2026—a pivotal year in every respect—to ensure they do not miss the boat, as there may be no second chances thereafter.

While it has seriously adjusted its projections, at a valuation of just under 10x EBITDA, the market has not yet thrown in the towel on the prospects of the firm founded by Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie.

A further retreat in the share price below the threshold of 8x EBITDA would likely represent a clear buy signal, especially with a dividend yield that would flirt with, or even exceed, 7%.