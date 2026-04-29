AB Science announces successful capital increase

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/29/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

AB Science has announced the successful completion of a capital increase, raising a total gross amount of 3.2 million euros from a limited number of investors.



The proceeds from this placement will provide the company with the additional resources required to fund its ongoing operations, primarily the continued clinical development of the AB8939 program in acute myeloid leukemia.



The pharmaceutical company stated that this transaction strengthens its cash position and enables it to cover its financing requirements beyond the next twelve months.