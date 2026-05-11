Investors face a crowded calendar in the week ahead: a stalled U.S.-Iran peace effort, oil above $100 a barrel, fresh inflation data, a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing, and a corporate earnings season that has further cemented artificial intelligence as the dominant market narrative.

Last week, U.S. stocks reached new highs again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records on Friday, supported by strong earnings, a solid jobs report, and hopes that the Middle East conflict might eventually move toward resolution. Those hopes weakened over the weekend after Iran submitted a counterproposal to Washington's peace plan and President Trump rejected it as unacceptable. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, oil prices rose again to about $105, and the conflict has entered a prolonged phase that markets dislike, but may try to absorb.

And yet, Wall Street is not showing much fear: artificial intelligence, corporate profits, and a resilient U.S. economy remain the dominant forces shaping investor behavior. One reason is that investors have recent experience with shocks that initially looked destabilizing but were eventually absorbed. Last year, tariffs rattled markets, the sell-off faded, and stocks resumed their climb even though many trade barriers remained. By the end of 2025, U.S. trade barriers were still at their highest level in a century. Markets adjusted. They often do, though not always wisely.

On January 1, few would have expected the S&P 500 to be up around 8% and the Nasdaq around 16% after weeks of conflict in Iran. Fewer still would have expected investors to respond to triple-digit oil by buying more semiconductor shares. The U.S. economy has not broken, with the April jobs report coming up stronger than expected. It also marked the first time in a year that the economy created jobs for two consecutive months. Recent data point to continued expansion, a solid labor market, and companies still delivering earnings strong enough to support current valuations.

Those earnings are the main source of the market's resilience. According to FactSet figures cited in the market commentary, S&P 500 earnings per share are up 27.7% from a year earlier. Technology is doing most of the work, with earnings per share up 50.7%. AI-linked semiconductor companies posted quarterly earnings growth of roughly 99%.

But there is a significant caveat. Some of the profit surge has been boosted by unrealized gains on investments in private AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Large cloud and technology groups are not only investors in these companies. In many cases, they are also customers, suppliers, and strategic partners. When valuations rise, the structure looks powerful. If confidence weakens, it may look more circular. The distinction between a productive ecosystem and a self-reinforcing financial structure is not always as clear as markets would like.

The coming week is busy: Tuesday brings the U.S. consumer price index, followed by producer prices on Wednesday. Economists expect inflation to have picked up in April, partly because the Middle East conflict is pushing energy prices higher. China has already offered an early warning. Annual inflation accelerated to 1.2%, above forecasts of 0.8%, while producer prices rose 2.8%, well above the expected 1.5%.

President Trump is due to meet President Xi Jinping later this week, in the first visit to China by a U.S. president since 2017, when the visitor was also Trump. The agenda is broad: Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, nuclear weapons, tariffs, and a possible extension of a critical minerals deal. Expectations for a breakthrough are low, and probably rightly so. In a meeting between the world's two largest powers, avoiding escalation can itself count as progress.

Other geopolitical developments will also compete for attention. Vladimir Putin has said he believes the war in Ukraine is nearing its end, while there are rumors that the European Union could reopen negotiations with Russia. The United Kingdom and France are organizing a multinational meeting on escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war in Iran will not end while Tehran retains nuclear capabilities. In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing a major speech under political pressure. In Washington, a Senate committee is expected to examine a long-awaited cryptocurrency bill.

Corporate earnings will add another layer. The first-quarter season is winding down, with more than four-fifths of major Western companies already having reported. But important names remain, including Cisco, Applied Materials, Allianz, and Siemens Energy. In Asia, Tencent, Alibaba, Mitsubishi Heavy, SoftBank, and Kioxia are also due. Later this month, Nvidia and Walmart will draw heavy attention for very different reasons: Nvidia as the symbol of the AI boom, Walmart as a gauge of the American consumer.

Today's session already shows the split in market behavior. Intel rose in premarket trading after a report of a preliminary chip-making agreement with Apple, extending Friday's sharp gain. Airlines slipped as higher oil prices threatened margins, with Southwest, Delta, and United all under pressure. Gold miners also fell as bullion prices declined.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's monthly and yearly inflation rates along with the PPI; in the United States, existing home sales and their monthly change; in Canada, the Bank of Canada's Market Participants Survey. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97.988

: 97.988 Gold : $4,668

: $4,668 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $104.32 ( WTI ) $98.46

: $104.32 ( ) $98.46 United States 10 years : 4.4%

: 4.4% BITCOIN: $81,243

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: