AirAsia places massive A220 order with Airbus

Airbus has announced that AirAsia has ordered 150 latest-generation A220-300 aircraft, marking the largest firm order ever recorded for the A220 to date and propelling the program past the 1,000-order milestone.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/07/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This purchase agreement makes the Malaysian carrier a new customer for the A220 and the launch customer for the aircraft's new cabin configuration, which can accommodate up to 160 passengers thanks to the addition of 10 seats.



Complementing AirAsia's existing Airbus fleet, the A220 will serve destinations across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Central Asia, allowing larger aircraft to focus on longer-haul routes.



As the most modern aircraft in its segment, the A220 can cover distances of up to 6,700 km and operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel. By the end of March 2026, 501 A220s had been delivered to 25 operators worldwide.