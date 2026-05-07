This purchase agreement makes the Malaysian carrier a new customer for the A220 and the launch customer for the aircraft's new cabin configuration, which can accommodate up to 160 passengers thanks to the addition of 10 seats.

Complementing AirAsia's existing Airbus fleet, the A220 will serve destinations across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Central Asia, allowing larger aircraft to focus on longer-haul routes.

As the most modern aircraft in its segment, the A220 can cover distances of up to 6,700 km and operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel. By the end of March 2026, 501 A220s had been delivered to 25 operators worldwide.