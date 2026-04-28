Airbus has announced the launch of the ITS-C system for the Spanish Air Force, designed to replace the aging F-5 fleet with a 60% national participation rate. Developed in partnership with Turkish Aerospace, the program includes 30 adapted HÜRJET aircraft (SAETA II) alongside comprehensive maintenance and operational services.
The project also encompasses the modernization of the Talavera la Real training center, featuring advanced simulators developed in collaboration with Indra.
Marta Nogueira, Head of Airbus Defence and Space Spain, stated that the program ensures 'technology transfer' and 'strategic sovereignty'.
Deployed in two phases, the schedule anticipates initial deliveries as early as 2028, followed by a full upgrade and final deliveries between 2031 and 2035. The Spanish industry will manage the system's oversight and evolution alongside several domestic partners.
Airbus shares were down 0.3% in early afternoon trading and have shed nearly 17% since the start of the year.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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