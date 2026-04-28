Airbus launches Spain's new combat training system

The aerospace group is spearheading a strategic program to modernize fighter pilot training, backed by significant domestic industrial involvement.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/28/2026 at 08:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the launch of the ITS-C system for the Spanish Air Force, designed to replace the aging F-5 fleet with a 60% national participation rate. Developed in partnership with Turkish Aerospace, the program includes 30 adapted HÜRJET aircraft (SAETA II) alongside comprehensive maintenance and operational services.



The project also encompasses the modernization of the Talavera la Real training center, featuring advanced simulators developed in collaboration with Indra.



Marta Nogueira, Head of Airbus Defence and Space Spain, stated that the program ensures 'technology transfer' and 'strategic sovereignty'.



Deployed in two phases, the schedule anticipates initial deliveries as early as 2028, followed by a full upgrade and final deliveries between 2031 and 2035. The Spanish industry will manage the system's oversight and evolution alongside several domestic partners.



Airbus shares were down 0.3% in early afternoon trading and have shed nearly 17% since the start of the year.