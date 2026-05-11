Alphabet prepares debut yen bond offering to fund artificial intelligence

Alphabet is considering its first-ever yen-denominated bond issue to finance massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. While the group has not specified the terms of the deal, a Reuters source suggests a figure in the hundreds of billions of yen. Final terms are expected to be set by the end of the month. Alphabet has mandated Mizuho, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley to lead the offering.

This move illustrates the evolving financing strategies of major US tech groups, which have long remained largely independent of debt markets thanks to their big cash reserves. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is now driving industry players to rely more heavily on debt to support capex in data centers, specialized processors, and energy infrastructure. Global AI investments by Big Tech are projected to exceed $700bn this year.



Alphabet recently raised its annual capital expenditure guidance by $5bn, now targeting between $180bn and $190bn for 2026, with a further significant increase expected in 2027. The group already raised nearly $17bn last week through two bond issues in euros and Canadian dollars. Meanwhile, Amazon is also reportedly preparing a debut Swiss franc bond offering to fund its own AI-related investments.