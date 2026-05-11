This move illustrates the evolving financing strategies of major US tech groups, which have long remained largely independent of debt markets thanks to their big cash reserves. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is now driving industry players to rely more heavily on debt to support capex in data centers, specialized processors, and energy infrastructure. Global AI investments by Big Tech are projected to exceed $700bn this year.

Alphabet recently raised its annual capital expenditure guidance by $5bn, now targeting between $180bn and $190bn for 2026, with a further significant increase expected in 2027. The group already raised nearly $17bn last week through two bond issues in euros and Canadian dollars. Meanwhile, Amazon is also reportedly preparing a debut Swiss franc bond offering to fund its own AI-related investments.