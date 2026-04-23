The group is rolling out an integrated offering for GLP-1 weight-loss treatments via One Medical, combining primary care, pharmacy services and telehealth. The announcement weighed on several sector players, although primarily appears to intensify the battle over access, pricing and patient monitoring.

Amazon has launched a comprehensive GLP-1 treatment management program through its One Medical subsidiary, combining consultations, medical follow-ups, prescription renewals and pharmaceutical distribution within a single patient journey. The group seeks to differentiate itself from more fragmented weight-loss offerings by integrating these treatments into global patient care, particularly regarding cardiovascular and metabolic risks.



Amazon Pharmacy is offering oral versions of Wegovy (Novo Nordisk) and Foundayo (Eli Lilly) starting at $25 per month with insurance, or $149 for direct payment. Injectable forms of Wegovy and Zepbound start at $299 per month. The group is also highlighting price transparency, comparisons between insured and cash prices, and same-day delivery in nearly 3,000 cities, with an expansion to 4,500 planned by the end of 2026.



The market immediately penalized several players exposed to the obesity boom: Hims & Hers dropped 4%, WeightWatchers fell 8.8%, and Novo Nordisk shed 2.6% on Tuesday. However, a Jefferies report published in mid-April suggests that the factors surrounding Foundayo should not significantly alter preferences between Lilly and Novo Nordisk's oral offerings, implying that Amazon's initiative primarily redistributes competition within distribution and patient relations rather than the medication itself.