Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a major expansion of its partnership with OpenAI, bringing the startup's latest models to Amazon Bedrock. Bedrock is AWS' managed platform that provides enterprises with access to multiple large-scale artificial intelligence models within a single environment, enabling the creation of generative applications and agents while maintaining AWS' security, compliance and cost controls.

The announcement comes a day after the revision of the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft, which grants OpenAI greater freedom to offer its products through other cloud providers. To date, AWS only offered certain open versions of OpenAI models, which arrived on its platform in August. Henceforth, customers will be able to test OpenAI's latest proprietary models, as well as Codex, the programming agent used to write, debug, or test code.



Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, presented this integration as a long-standing request from customers. Denise Dresser, OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer, also acknowledged internally that while the relationship with Microsoft has been essential, it has at times limited OpenAI's ability to serve enterprises where they already operate, particularly on Bedrock.



AWS is also launching "Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI," a service designed to create more sophisticated custom agents capable of integrating memory from previous interactions. For Amazon, the objective is to establish Bedrock as a centralized hub for enterprise AI.



This flexibility arrives at a pivotal moment for OpenAI as it prepares for a potential initial public offering. Reuters reported that the company could file as early as the second half of 2026, with preliminary discussions suggesting a capital raise of at least $60bn and a valuation that could reach $1,000bn, although the timeline remains subject to market conditions.