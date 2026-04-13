- Coherent Corp.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Conocophillips: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 145 to USD 149.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Raymond James downgrades to outperform from strong buy and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 29.
- Masco Corporation: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a target price of USD 78.
- Nebius Group: Freedom Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 154.
- Nike, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 48.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 71.
- Oshkosh Corporation: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 170.
- Pultegroup, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 143 to USD 146.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 260.
- Toll Brothers, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 174 to USD 176.
- Builders Firstsource, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 85.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 73 to USD 56.
- Doximity, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 30.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 779 to USD 1110.
- Gen Digital Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 29 to USD 22.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 82.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 562 to USD 852.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 143 to USD 112.
- Nuscale Power Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 14 to USD 10.
- Qualys, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 85.
- Sandisk Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1800.
- Western Digital Corporation: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 360 to USD 435.
Analyst recommendations: ConocoPhillips, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nike, Occidental Petroleum, T-Mobile, Ge Vernova…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/13/2026 at 05:18 am EDT