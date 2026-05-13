- Matador Resources Company: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 68 to USD 69.
- The Mosaic Company: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 27.
- Venture Global, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 17.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 305.
- Aecom: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 98.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Clear Street LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 250.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 780 to USD 1000.
- Datadog, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 240.
- Doordash, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its add recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 232 to USD 172.
- Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 56 to USD 42.
- Humana Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 254.
- Kilroy Realty Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 30 to USD 38.
- Murphy Oil Corporation: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 44.
- Nextpower Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 155.
- On Holding Ag: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 43.
- Oracle Corporation: Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
- Ralliant Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 67.
- Twilio Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 126 to USD 220.
Analyst recommendations: Datadog, Doordash, Murphy Oil, On Holding, Oracle…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/13/2026 at 04:53 am EDT