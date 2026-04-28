  • Commvault Systems, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 105.
  • Dt Midstream, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 165.
  • Ibm: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 218 to USD 231.
  • Nucor Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 224.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Baird upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 204 to USD 229.
  • Rambus Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 120.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 63 to USD 120.
  • Apa Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 43.
  • Ares Management Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 188 to USD 144.
  • Booking Holdings Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 250 to USD 10.
  • Chevron Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 212.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 72.
  • Elf Beauty: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
  • Etsy, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 72.
  • Klaviyo, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 29.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 173 to USD 208.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 25 to USD 37.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 120.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 430.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 215.