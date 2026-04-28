- Commvault Systems, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 105.
- Dt Midstream, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 139 to USD 165.
- Ibm: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 218 to USD 231.
- Nucor Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 224.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Baird upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 204 to USD 229.
- Rambus Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 120.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 63 to USD 120.
- Apa Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 43.
- Ares Management Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 188 to USD 144.
- Booking Holdings Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 250 to USD 10.
- Chevron Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 212.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 72.
- Elf Beauty: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 90.
- Etsy, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 72.
- Klaviyo, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 29.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 173 to USD 208.
- Murphy Oil Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 25 to USD 37.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 120.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 430.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 215.
Analyst recommendations: IBM, Booking, Chevron, Etsy, Murphy OIl…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/28/2026 at 05:22 am EDT