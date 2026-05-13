Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Microsoft, Boeing, Eli Lilly, Siemens…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia reports President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's total compensation of $36.3 million for fiscal year 2026.
- Microsoft has doubled its $13 billion investment in OpenAI through revenue, highlighting AI collaboration success.
- Meta offers free one-month access to WhatsApp business API for rival AI chatbots amid EU antitrust investigation.
- Boeing aims to secure a sale of approximately 500 737 Max jets to China, potentially boosting trade relations.
- Brown-Forman Corp rejects a $15 billion all-cash takeover proposal from Sazerac.
- Google plans to hire hundreds of engineers for AI technology adoption and launches Googlebook in collaboration with major tech companies.
- Eli Lilly launches Alzheimer's drug Donanemab (Lormalzi) in India, pricing a 350 mg vial at ₹91,688 ($957), available May 2026.
- Veon raises 2026 revenue growth forecast to 11%-14% after a 17% increase in Q1 revenue, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and digital revenue jump.
Europe:
- Siemens reports mixed Q2 earnings with revenue below expectations, an 11% rise in orders, and announces a €6 billion share buyback program.
- Allianz reports a 6.6% rise in Q1 operating profit to €4.5 bn, beating consensus and confirming its 2023 operating profit target of €16.4–18.4 bn.
- Mercedes-Benz sells seven Berlin dealerships to Canadian investor Global Auto Holdings.
- RWE reports a 25% rise in Q1 core profit, driven by strong wind conditions and new renewable assets, confirming annual profit targets.
- Intertek likely to accept a £9.4 billion takeover bid from EQT, offering £60 per share plus an annual dividend.
- Babcock announces a £200 million share buyback alongside a 9.1% revenue increase.
- Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust defends its $1.25 trillion valuation of SpaceX ahead of expected IPO.
- TUI reports a Q2 underlying EBIT loss of €188 million, suspends revenue guidance due to Iran-related disruptions.
- Eiffage reports Q1 revenue of €5.6 billion, confirms 2026 outlook, highlights record infrastructure order book.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics and labor union fail to reach a pay deal, potential 18-day strike threatens AI and chip production.
- Nissan reports a narrow operating profit of 58.0 billion yen for fiscal year ending March 2026, surpassing expectations.
- SoftBank Group reports record quarterly net profit of 1.9 trillion yen, driven by gains from its stake in OpenAI.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia reports a 4% rise in Q3 cash profit to A$2.7 billion, driven by robust lending and deposit growth.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to reduce $2 billion exposure to loans extended to listed private credit funds.
- Nidec Corp issues notices on potential quality issues, forms external experts committee to investigate, announces director candidates for new entity.
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