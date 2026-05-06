BNP Paribas comfortably exceeds 2026 MREL requirements

BNP Paribas has announced that it has received notification from the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) regarding the updated Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) applicable from that date.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/06/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The updated total MREL requirement now stands at 22.32% of the group's risk-weighted assets (RWAs), plus the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR, set at 4.87% as of March 31, 2026), and 5.91% of the group's leverage exposures.



Regarding the subordination constraint, the requirement for BNP Paribas is set at 13.50% of RWAs, plus the CBR, and 5.63% of the banking group's leverage exposures.



As of the end of March, BNP Paribas reported a total MREL ratio of 29.7% of RWAs and a subordinated MREL ratio of 26.6% on the same basis. These ratios stood at 8.7% and 7.8% of the group's leverage exposures, respectively.