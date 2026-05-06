The updated total MREL requirement now stands at 22.32% of the group's risk-weighted assets (RWAs), plus the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR, set at 4.87% as of March 31, 2026), and 5.91% of the group's leverage exposures.

Regarding the subordination constraint, the requirement for BNP Paribas is set at 13.50% of RWAs, plus the CBR, and 5.63% of the banking group's leverage exposures.

As of the end of March, BNP Paribas reported a total MREL ratio of 29.7% of RWAs and a subordinated MREL ratio of 26.6% on the same basis. These ratios stood at 8.7% and 7.8% of the group's leverage exposures, respectively.