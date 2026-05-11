Bouygues employee share ownership fund crosses 15% capital threshold
Amundi Asset Management, acting on behalf of the Bouygues Group Employee Savings Plan (FCPE), has notified the AMF that it crossed the 15% ownership threshold in Bouygues on May 5, following an on-market share acquisition.
The declarant specified holding 58,021,469 Bouygues shares representing 114,224,657 voting rights, equivalent to 15.01% of the capital and 22.97% of the voting rights of the conglomerate, which operates in construction, media (TF1), and telecoms.
The fund intends to continue acquiring Bouygues shares as part of its regular investment objectives, but does not plan to seek the appointment of any additional representatives to the board of directors.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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