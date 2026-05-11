Bouygues employee share ownership fund crosses 15% capital threshold

Amundi Asset Management, acting on behalf of the Bouygues Group Employee Savings Plan (FCPE), has notified the AMF that it crossed the 15% ownership threshold in Bouygues on May 5, following an on-market share acquisition.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/11/2026 at 10:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The declarant specified holding 58,021,469 Bouygues shares representing 114,224,657 voting rights, equivalent to 15.01% of the capital and 22.97% of the voting rights of the conglomerate, which operates in construction, media (TF1), and telecoms.



The fund intends to continue acquiring Bouygues shares as part of its regular investment objectives, but does not plan to seek the appointment of any additional representatives to the board of directors.