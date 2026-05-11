The declarant specified holding 58,021,469 Bouygues shares representing 114,224,657 voting rights, equivalent to 15.01% of the capital and 22.97% of the voting rights of the conglomerate, which operates in construction, media (TF1), and telecoms.

The fund intends to continue acquiring Bouygues shares as part of its regular investment objectives, but does not plan to seek the appointment of any additional representatives to the board of directors.