CNOOC Limited is riding Beijing's energy-security mandate to record production, with its stock price soaring, although its aggressive spending spree is growing faster than its profits, raising the question of whether volume growth alone can justify market enthusiasm.

Published on 05/05/2026 at 04:31 am EDT - Modified on 05/05/2026 at 05:28 am EDT

In China, energy independence isn't a policy aspiration. It's a standing order from the State Council.

According to Mordor Intelligence, a market research and intelligence firm, the sector is worth $114.2bn in 2026, growing at a 5.2% CAGR toward $146.8bn by 2031. The growth isn't speculative; it is structurally mandated.

Beijing requires domestic crude output to remain above 200 million tons per year: a floor, not a target, because imports still represent 73% of the country's oil consumption. Every barrel produced at home is a barrel that doesn't travel through the Strait of Malacca.

This energy-security imperative is the single largest driver of the market's growth, contributing an estimated 150bp to the sector's forward CAGR—more than petrochemical demand (120bp), shale-gas commercialisation (80bp), and pipeline buildout (60bp) combined.

State-owned producers such as CNPC, Sinopec, and CNOOC receive low-cost policy-bank financing expressly to fund infill drilling and frontier exploration. The mandate is an industrial policy with a national security wrapper.

This is the environment in which CNOOC operates. As China's dominant offshore Exploration and Production (E&P) company, CNOOC sits at the precise intersection of the country's most pressing energy policy (reduce import dependence) and its highest-growth production geography (offshore basins).

A well-oiled machine

CNOOC's Q1 26 numbers look good on the surface: production is surging, revenue is climbing, and the headline profit figure keeps edging up. However, peel back one layer and an uncomfortable truth emerges: the company is spending far more aggressively than it is earning incrementally.

Revenue rose 8.6% y/y to CNY 116.1bn from CNY 106.8bn, driven by a 9.9% jump in oil and gas sales to CNY 97bn. Net production hit 205.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

Domestic production from China rose 7% to 140 million BOE, anchored by fields like Kenli 10-2, while overseas output surged 12.3% y/y to 65.1 million BOE from 58 million BOE, powered by the Yellowtail project in Guyana. The exploration team wasn't idle either: four new discoveries and 12 successful appraisals, with three new projects, including the Huizhou 25-8 and Penglai 19-3 adjustment projects, commencing production ovee the quarter.

The good news is that the operating engine is functional: pre-tax profit climbed to CNY 52.4bn in Q1 26 (up 5% y/y) from CNY 49.8bn. Net attributable profit rose 7.1% y/y from CNY 36.6bn in Q1 25 to CNY 39.1bn in Q1 26. EPS ticked up to CNY 0.82 from CNY 0.77. So far, so steady.

The bad news is where the money went. Capex exploded 19.1% to CNY 33bn, as management fast-tracked well deployment and capacity construction. In plain terms: CNOOC is drilling faster than its cash register can process. Capex grew at over double the pace of revenue and net profit.

Pipe dream?

CNOOC's stock currently stands at CNY 24.8, underpinning a robust hike of 71.9% over the past 12 months. For context, the stock is still hovering below its 52-week peak at CNY 31. Its market capitalization stands at CNY 1.2 trillion ($180bn).

In addition, CNOOC has maintained a consistent 3-year average dividend yield of 7.6%. Analysts project this rate to stay at around 5% over the coming years.

The company's stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 7.9x, based on FY 27 estimated earnings, above its 3-year average of 6.9x. The consensus is clearly bullish on the stock, with 13 'Buy' ratings and just one 'Hold' rating for an average target price of CNY 28.4, implying 13.7% upside potential at present.

Drilling on faith

CNOOC's production machine is firing on all cylinders, and the stock's rally reflects genuine operational momentum. However, the company is spending tomorrow's returns today, capex is outpacing profits, cash generation is slipping, and per-barrel economics are quietly deteriorating.

If oil prices soften or Beijing's mandates stretch margins further, investors may twig that they've been paying for volume that never converts into value.