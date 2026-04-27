Exosens reports nearly 20% jump in quarterly revenue
Exosens has posted revenue of EUR 122.6 million for the first three months of 2026, up 19.7%. This performance reflects the scope effect of acquisitions finalized in 2025, alongside robust organic growth.
The results were driven by a 12% increase on a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates, fueled primarily by sustained demand for night vision and digital imaging solutions within defense applications.
Revenue in the Amplification segment rose 11.4% to EUR 88.1 million, while the Detection & Imaging segment surged 44.5% to EUR 34.6 million, including 16.6% organic growth.
Exosens also reported a 20.1% increase in adjusted gross profit to EUR 63.5 million, representing a 51.8% margin. Both segments saw double-digit growth in this metric, with Amplification up 15% and Detection & Imaging up 36.8%.
'Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, demand for critical digital imaging and night vision solutions continues to accelerate, positioning Exosens to capture significant growth opportunities,' stated CEO Jérôme Cerisier.
Furthermore, the group confirmed it remains fully on track to meet its 2026 targets, which include revenue between EUR 520 million and EUR 540 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 168 million and EUR 178 million. Capital expenditures are projected at approximately 9% of revenue, excluding capitalized R&D costs.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2025, the group has 12 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.7%), Greece (38.1%), Europe (33.7%), Asia (13.9%), the United States (6.1%), North America (0.9%), Oceania (0.4%), Africa (0.1%) and other (0.1%).
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