FDJ United sinks following profit warning

The European gambling champion is tumbling 8% today in Paris, as the market penalizes yesterday evening's report of contracting quarterly revenues.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/22/2026 at 09:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

FDJ United reported first-quarter revenue of 895 million euros, down 3.2% on a reported basis. The group noted that this contraction includes a negative impact of 24 million euros linked to increased gambling taxation.



Meanwhile, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rose by 1% to 2,175 million euros.



The company announced it is revising its 2026 forecasts downward. Specifically, it now anticipates a slight decline in revenue (compared to previous guidance of slight growth). Furthermore, the projected EBITDA margin has been lowered to 23-24% (down from 24.5% previously).



Reacting to the release, Savitri Kakkar, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, indicated that she also expects to revise her estimates downward "by a few percentage points to reflect this less favorable outlook."