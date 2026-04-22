FDJ United reported first-quarter revenue of 895 million euros, down 3.2% on a reported basis. The group noted that this contraction includes a negative impact of 24 million euros linked to increased gambling taxation.
Meanwhile, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rose by 1% to 2,175 million euros.
The company announced it is revising its 2026 forecasts downward. Specifically, it now anticipates a slight decline in revenue (compared to previous guidance of slight growth). Furthermore, the projected EBITDA margin has been lowered to 23-24% (down from 24.5% previously).
Reacting to the release, Savitri Kakkar, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, indicated that she also expects to revise her estimates downward "by a few percentage points to reflect this less favorable outlook."
La Française des Jeux (FDJ UNITED) is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With more than 5,000 employees and a presence in around 15 regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online, sports betting at points of sale in France, and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised).
FDJ UNITED Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting.
The Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A - FDJU) and is included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.
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