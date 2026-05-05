Figeac Aéro hits record annual revenue of 486.8 million euros

The aerospace group confirms sustained growth momentum for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, driven by the ramp-up of civil and military programs. The fourth quarter marks a new activity record.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/05/2026 at 12:11 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Figeac Aéro reported revenue of 486.8 million euros for the full year ended March 31, 2026, up 12.6% on a reported basis and 15.8% organically compared to the previous year. This represents an all-time high for the group.



In the fourth quarter alone, revenue amounted to 150.4 million euros, growing 16.6% on a reported basis and 24.1% organically, marking the highest quarter ever recorded. This performance notably reflects strong growth in the Aerostructures & Aeroengines activities (+18.0% reported, +26.1% organic), supported by increased production rates and a 9.8 million euro non-recurring effect related to the outsourcing of certain maintenance activities.



The Defense & Energy division remained stable over the quarter at 10 million euros, as solid performance in defense activities offset delays in the hydro and nuclear sectors.



On the commercial front, the order backlog reached 4.8 billion euros as of March 31, 2026, up 3.6% compared to the end of December 2025, providing high visibility amid continued robust demand in the aerospace industry.



'We are reaching a new symbolic milestone today with a 20th consecutive quarter of revenue growth and the achievement of our target for the fifth year in a row', commented Thomas Girard, Deputy CEO.



Regarding the outlook, the group confirms all its financial targets for the 2025/26 fiscal year, namely recurring EBITDA expected between 77 and 83 million euros and free cash flows between 35 and 40 million euros, as well as a continued reduction in debt with a leverage ratio between 3 and 3.5.



In the longer term, Figeac Aéro targets revenue exceeding 600 million euros by 2028, within a sector environment deemed to remain favorable.