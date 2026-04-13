French Analyst Ratings: Kering, Legrand and Sodexo in the Spotlight

A handful of rating changes to start the week, notably affecting several CAC 40 constituents (Kering, Legrand, Publicis, Pernod Ricard, Michelin and Stellantis).

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/13/2026 at 03:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Biomérieux: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 115 to EUR 100.



Kering: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 330 to EUR 320.



Klépierre: UBS maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 29 to EUR 30.



Legrand: Barclays downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 175 to EUR 144.



Michelin: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 30 to EUR 28.



Nexans: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and cuts the price target from EUR 157 to EUR 154.



Pernod Ricard: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 100 to EUR 95.



Publicis Groupe: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 130 to EUR 131.



Rémy Cointreau: Jefferies remains at accumulate with a price target reduced from EUR 50 to EUR 48.



Sodexo: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades from accumulate to reduce with a price target cut from EUR 54.30 to EUR 43.40. Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 55 to EUR 50.



Stellantis: Evercore ISI remains at in-line with a price target raised from EUR 7.50 to EUR 8.



TF1: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 9.90 to EUR 9.60.



Tikehau Capital: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 20.40 to EUR 20.50.