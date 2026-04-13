Biomérieux: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 115 to EUR 100.
Kering: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 330 to EUR 320.
Klépierre: UBS maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 29 to EUR 30.
Legrand: Barclays downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 175 to EUR 144.
Michelin: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 30 to EUR 28.
Nexans: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and cuts the price target from EUR 157 to EUR 154.
Pernod Ricard: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 100 to EUR 95.
Publicis Groupe: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 130 to EUR 131.
Rémy Cointreau: Jefferies remains at accumulate with a price target reduced from EUR 50 to EUR 48.
Sodexo: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades from accumulate to reduce with a price target cut from EUR 54.30 to EUR 43.40. Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 55 to EUR 50.
Stellantis: Evercore ISI remains at in-line with a price target raised from EUR 7.50 to EUR 8.
TF1: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 9.90 to EUR 9.60.
Tikehau Capital: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 20.40 to EUR 20.50.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.