French Analyst Ratings: Schneider, Soitec, GTT and Technip in the Spotlight

The heavy flow of earnings reports has triggered a wave of broker adjustments. Schneider, DBV, Rémy Cointreau and Technip are currently the focus of market attention.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/04/2026 at 02:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air France-KLM: Barclays maintains an equal-weight rating with a price target lowered from EUR 9.85 to EUR 9.30. RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 10.50 to EUR 10.

Amundi: UBS maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 84 to EUR 90.

Aéroports de Paris: Morgan Stanley remains overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 134 to EUR 130. UBS maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 127 to EUR 130.

Neutral rating maintained with the price target raised from EUR 110 to EUR 112.

Crédit Agricole: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 18.50 to EUR 17.50.

DBV Technologies: Kempen maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 11 to EUR 9.

GTT: Bernstein remains outperform with a price target raised from EUR 193 to EUR 245.

JCDecaux: Deutsche Bank remains at hold with a price target raised from EUR 18 to EUR 21.

L'Oréal: Jefferies maintains its underperform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 326 to EUR 323.

Lisi: IDMidcaps maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 60 to EUR 70.

Michelin: Citi maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 38 to EUR 37.

Nexans: Nykredit Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 150 to EUR 170.

Rémy Cointreau: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 36 to EUR 38.30. Bernstein remains outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 56 to EUR 55. Citi maintains its buy rating and cuts the price target from EUR 55 to EUR 54. Deutsche Bank maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 32 to EUR 33.

Sanofi: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 95 to EUR 90.

Schneider Electric: Barclays remains overweight with a price target raised from EUR 305 to EUR 307. Bernstein remains outperform with a price target raised from EUR 300 to EUR 310. Morgan Stanley remains overweight with a price target raised from EUR 292 to EUR 300. Oddo BHF remains outperform with a price target raised from EUR 294 to EUR 304.

Société Bic: Bernstein remains outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 74.60 to EUR 71.80.

Société Générale: BNP Paribas remains outperform with a price target raised from EUR 88 to EUR 90. Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 79 to EUR 80.

Soitec: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 70 to EUR 150.

Technip Energies: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 34 to EUR 36. Goldman Sachs downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target of EUR 37. Oddo BHF remains outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 49 to EUR 47. RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and raises the price target from EUR 42 to EUR 45.

TotalEnergies: HSBC remains at hold with a price target raised from EUR 77 to EUR 81. TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 86 to EUR 91.