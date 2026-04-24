Alphabet, Google's parent company, could invest up to $40bn in the startup Anthropic, according to press reports. An initial $10bn tranche has reportedly been committed, based on a $350bn valuation, with a potential $30bn follow-on, contingent upon meeting performance milestones. This transaction is notably aimed at supporting the expansion of the company's computing capabilities amid surging demand for artificial intelligence.

This interest comes amid heightened competition among tech giants to partner with key industry players. Amazon recently announced an investment plan of up to $25bn in Anthropic, confirming the firm's attractiveness. The startup is showing rapid growth, with annualized revenue exceeding $30bn, up from approximately $9bn at the end of 2025, driven by the success of its models with enterprise clients.



To support this expansion, Anthropic is ramping up partnerships to strengthen its infrastructure. The company is notably collaborating with Broadcom and Google, has signed an agreement with CoreWeave, and plans to secure nearly one gigawatt of capacity via Amazon's chips. These initiatives illustrate the substantial computing resource requirements needed to sustain large-scale artificial intelligence development.