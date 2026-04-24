Alphabet, Google's parent company, could invest up to $40bn in the startup Anthropic, according to press reports. An initial $10bn tranche has reportedly been committed, based on a $350bn valuation, with a potential $30bn follow-on, contingent upon meeting performance milestones. This transaction is notably aimed at supporting the expansion of the company's computing capabilities amid surging demand for artificial intelligence.
This interest comes amid heightened competition among tech giants to partner with key industry players. Amazon recently announced an investment plan of up to $25bn in Anthropic, confirming the firm's attractiveness. The startup is showing rapid growth, with annualized revenue exceeding $30bn, up from approximately $9bn at the end of 2025, driven by the success of its models with enterprise clients.
To support this expansion, Anthropic is ramping up partnerships to strengthen its infrastructure. The company is notably collaborating with Broadcom and Google, has signed an agreement with CoreWeave, and plans to secure nearly one gigawatt of capacity via Amazon's chips. These initiatives illustrate the substantial computing resource requirements needed to sustain large-scale artificial intelligence development.
Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities:
- operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail);
- development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems;
- research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases;
- research into artificial intelligence (Google X);
- investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital);
- operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.6%), Americas (6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%) and Asia-Pacific (16.8%).
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