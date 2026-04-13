Hoffmann Green Cement accelerates in Île-de-France through strategic agreement with Groupe Angevin

The Vendée-based low-carbon cement player has reached a new operational milestone by extending its partnership with Groupe Angevin to the Paris region. This multi-year contract secures sales volumes in a priority geographic market.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/13/2026 at 02:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Geographic and sectoral expansion



Already partners in Western France since September 2025, Hoffmann Green and Groupe Angevin are strengthening their ties. The agreement now covers the Angevin Île-de-France subsidiary, which specializes in structural works. This extension is strategic for Hoffmann Green, as it targets high-value-added segments: collective housing (ongoing projects in L'Haÿ-les-Roses and Chaville), offices (Montlhéry site), and renewable energy infrastructure.



Growth levers for the Hoffmann Green Cement stock



For investors, this announcement highlights the Company's ability to convert pilot trials into multi-year volume commitments. By integrating the solutions catalog of a long-standing player like Angevin (90 years in business), Hoffmann Green validates the technical viability of its 0% clinker cement for structural engineering.



This momentum is part of an ambitious industrial scale-up plan, with a production capacity target of 1 million tons per year by 2027-2028, supported by the upcoming opening of a third plant in the Rhône-Alpes region.