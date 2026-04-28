M6 revenue down over 5% in Q1

M6 Group has reported a 5.5% decline in revenue to 297.7 million euros for the first three months of 2026, a period 'marked by a deteriorated economic environment impacting the video advertising market'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 02:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Against this backdrop, the media group's advertising revenue fell by 5.9% compared to Q1 2025, reaching 239 million euros, despite strong growth in streaming activity.



Non-advertising revenue decreased by 3.9% to 58.7 million euros; the increase in other video segment revenue only partially offset the decline in the production and audiovisual rights division, where cinema activity slowed during the period.



Driven by tight cost control, consolidated EBITA reached 49.1 million euros, up 1 million euros compared to March 31, 2025. This resulted in an operating margin of 16.5%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points year-on-year.



With the second quarter set to be dominated by the FIFA World Cup, M6 anticipates strong viewership and rising advertising revenue with a positive cash-flow effect. However, the event is expected to have a negative impact on operating profitability for the full year.



Furthermore, the group noted that its combined general meeting, convened today, will be asked to approve a dividend payment of 1.25 euros per share for the 2025 financial year, representing a yield of 10.3%.