Nvidia has reached a new milestone on Wall Street, with its market capitalization now exceeding 5 trillion dollars following a record close for its stock at $208.27 (+4.3%). This performance comes amid renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related stocks, which continues to drive robust demand for the group's graphics processors. Since late 2022, the share price has increased more than 14-fold, fueled by the massive adoption of its technologies by the industry's leading players.
This rally is accompanied by a broader uptrend in the semiconductor industry, notably bolstered by Intel's results, which saw its shares rise sharply. AMD and Qualcomm also benefited from this momentum. After a period of volatility linked to geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices, mega-cap tech stocks are regaining momentum, supported by solid outlooks in AI infrastructure.
The Nasdaq has thus risen by 15% in April so far, on track to record its best performance since 2020. Despite this rise, Nvidia faces increased competition, particularly from Alphabet, which is developing its own proprietary chips for the cloud. This rivalry illustrates the intensification of global investment in artificial intelligence technologies.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
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